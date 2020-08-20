Birmingham Housing Authority distributing ‘Brother Boxes’ to teens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Brother Boxes are headed to young men in the Birmingham community.

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District’s is sending a care package in the form of a”Brother Box” to young men between the ages of 13 and 18. Inside the box is a “Know your rights” card, a tie, formal socks, snacks and more.

The recipients of these Brother Boxes are teens who live in Tom Brown Village and Morton Simpson Public Housing.

The care packages are on behalf of Uniting to Conquer City of Birmingham Mayor’s OFfice Division of Youth Services.

LATEST POSTS