Birmingham house fire under investigation, no injuries reported

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating what caused a Birmingham house fire Monday night.

According to the Birmingham Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of 17th Street North just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.

Battalion Fire Chief said this was the second time crews have responded to a fire at this house in 24 hours. The first being a garbage fire.

No injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

