Birmingham hosting Hurricane Laura supply drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham will host a supply drive for Hurricane Laura victims at the Boutwell Auditorium this week.
From Wednesday, September 2, to Friday, September 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the city will accept donations.
Items that will be accepted include: bottled water, paper towels, toilet paper, flashlights and batteries, canned goods, diapers and baby wipes, baby food, comfort foods, first aid kits, paper plates, plastic cutlery kits, non-electronic can openers, electrical tape, paper, pencils, whistles, aluminum foil, hand sanitizer, wipes, cloth masks, laundry detergent, chlorine bleach, heavy duty garbage bags, feminine hygiene products, work gloves, cold packs, scissors, and other items of the like.
Christian Service Mission will transport the donations to Louisiana, which was hit hard by Hurricane Laura last week.
