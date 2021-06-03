Birmingham hoping to get in on USFL relaunch by getting new football team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the United States Football League announcing its return in 2022, Birmingham City Council President William Parker said he’s trying to bring a team back to the Magic City.

The USFL started back in 1983 and lasted three seasons before being disbanded. One of the 18 teams that played in the league included the Birmingham Stallions. However, only eight teams will be involved in the new USFL’s inaugural season next spring.

Parker said he is hoping to entice the league to put one team in Birmingham and will meet with officials in the coming weeks, according to a press release from the council. The team would play at Legion Field as the UAB football team moves to its new home in Protective Stadium.

“I’m excited about what this opportunity could mean for this city and all the people who love football here,” Parker said in a statement.

The USFL ended after failing to compete with the NFL in the late 80s. Former President Donald Trump was a majority owner of one team, the New Jersey Generals.

The last professional football team in the city was the Birmingham Iron, who played a partial season in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football back in 2019.