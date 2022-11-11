BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham did not let a gloomy day rain on their parade. A longstanding tradition for the city continued as veterans were honored at Friday’s annual 75th Veterans Day Parade.

Each year Birmingham has the opportunity to celebrate our nation’s veterans through the longest-running event of its kind in the entire country. This year, thousands line the streets of Birmingham to witness the parade’s diamond jubilee.

Mark Ryan, President of the National Veteran’s Day Foundation, says one day of celebration is not enough, but putting on this parade is their way of showing the heroes of America our appreciation.

“What you do matters, and the general public and the general American person appreciates what they do,” Ryan said. “And, we probably live in – I don’t say probably – we do live in a country where we can take our freedoms and liberties for granted, and it’s because of our veterans.”

Veterans like Therold Roberts who served in World War II. Roberts has participated in the parade for 50 years and tells CBS 42 he is grateful for the memories.

“Well, I’m thankful I’m still able to go to the parade,” Roberts said. “I’m 96 years old, and I still feel good.”

This year’s parade included a multitude of participants, from veterans service organizations, armed forces, bands and a brand new addition: the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Airman Kromtit says being here in the birthplace of Veterans Day while honoring those who serve is an amazing opportunity to project American pride.

“Just be proud of the country you live in,” Kromtit said. “It’s an amazing country to just be able to represent, have that representation and be grateful for that.”

Kromtit says service means everything to her and she is thankful for what Birmingham does to celebrate all men and women who serve.