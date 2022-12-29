BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Birmingham seeks relief from gun violence after experiencing a record-breaking number of homicides this year. Local law enforcement says the numbers they’ve seen are extremely alarming.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says we’ve seen over 144 homicides in total this year — 134 criminal and 10 justifiable. He says the challenge against gun violence will only continue into the new year with the state recently passing a permitless carry, which worries many.

“You don’t know who’s going to have a gun and so it’s very alarming to have the number of homicides that we have in this city,” said Birmingham City Councilor LaTonya Tate.

Councilor Tate says gun violence is a public health epidemic and its prevention lies in community investment and strategy.

“It’s a strategy with community, non-profits, all entities, corporate America, clergy — everybody has to play their role,” said Councilor Tate.

Chief Thurmond says the future of our society is dying at an alarming rate, and it’s very difficult for police to prevent crimes when many are relationship based. Looking to 2023, he says parents and community members must step up.

“You know we’ve got some things planned with the mayor’s office with, you know, some intervention, conflict resolution, and other things going on in the schools and in the communities to hopefully bring these numbers down,” said Chief Thurmond.

He also says no argument or fight is worth losing a life over.

“Just think twice about it,” said Chief Thurmond. “Do you really have to end an argument or a situation like that through gun violence? Is it worth someone losing their life? Is it worth you going to prison? And I don’t think it is.”

Chief Thurmond says they plan to help reduce crime in 2023 by advancing technology through police in-car camera systems, more public camera systems, extended shifts, and increasing officers.