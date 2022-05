BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters in Birmingham worked to extinguish a house fire on Warrior Road Thursday morning.

According to Birmingham Fire, crews arrived on scene to find the home engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

Fire crews are still working to put out hot spots as of 7:30 a.m.