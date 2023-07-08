BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — From churches, graveyards to dark alleys there’s a lot of ghosts roaming the city.

“You never know what you’re going to see on these tours,” said Edward Wolfgang Poe, the owner of the Birmingham Historic Tourist Company. “We strive to show people the interesting history that Birmingham has and it’s right under your nose and people don’t know it.”

This tour focuses on the hauntings of Sloss furnace, First Presbyterian Church along with many other historical sites.

Frightening tales scary enough to make any one stay awake at night.

Though frightening, it’s also fascinating taking a deeper look into what could be on the other side.

The tours with the Birmingham Historic Touring Company run all year around.

Tour dates can be found on their website at Bhamhistory.com.