Birmingham gyms looking into how to safely reopen when state allows it

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — The Levite Jewish Community Center is working on a responsible reopen plan, in conjuction with infectious disease specialists.

Samantha Dubrinsky, executive director for the LJCC, said even if Gov. Kay Ivey allowed gyms to reopen in her “safer-at-home” order, they were not planning on opening this week, and possibly not even next week.

She said they have members with underlying health conditions and are in that high risk group, so they need more time to take every precaution necessary.

“We’ll have to be monitoring the people who come in and out of the building very closely, which we do anyway. We’ll have hand sanitizer stations and cleaning solutions everywhere. Only a certain amount of people will be allowed on the fitness floor inside the gym at one time and it’s probably best, we’ve been told by infectious disease specialists, that we probably need to hold off on group fitness classes, personal training, that sort of things where there is a closed area and contact is more one on one,” Dubrinsky said.

Dubrinksy said she asks people to have patience and understanding as they try to figure out the best plan to reopen, if allowed after the May 15 deadline.

“Having the medical professionals look over our responsible reopening plan is huge because we have never been through this before and we don’t know what this virus really looks like so having them to consult with and work with and collaborate with this plan has been huge,” she said.

According to Dubrinsky, gym members will be required to wear their own masks when inside the building.

