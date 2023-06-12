BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Faith groups and community organizations across Birmingham are gathering this weekend to raise awareness about gun violence in the city.

On June 17, the first ever “Stand Up Against Gun Violence” Community Fest will be held in light of Gun Violence Awareness Month. The event will educate attendees on issues surrounding gun violence, teach prevention and honor victims.

“During spring break, when kids were getting killed, it was horrific to me,” said Thomasine Jackson, community engagement chairman for the event, of the heart behind the community fest. “And then the party in Dadeville … It was just too many kids.”

Jackson said the event coordinators are hoping that after this event the city knows that the churches of Birmingham are behind them on what she referred to as a “health issue.”

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Daniel Payne Community Plaza, located at 1500 Daniel Payne Drive, Birmingham, 35214. The day will begin with a color run, followed by a commemoration for local victims and the Emanual Nine who were killed on June 17, 2015, in South Carolina.

In addition to a panel discussion on gun violence, the event will feature family-friendly entertainment and activities, including live music, food trucks, a kid’s zone, a blood drive, giveaways and an HBCU association basketball game.

Organizers include the Ninth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church along with the Daniel Payne Legacy Village Foundation, Northwest Conference Women’s Missionary Society and Greater Birmingham AME Church Ministerial Alliance.

“We want our community to understand that no place is immune from gun violence. It is a public health epidemic that is taking lives, terrorizing our communities and hurting our city. We want to support strategies that equip our citizens with conflict resolution skills, increase opportunities for reconciliation, and stop this cycle of violence,” said Bishop Harry L. Seawright, the Presiding Prelate of the Ninth Episcopal District of the AME Church in Alabama.

For more information, visit the event page here.