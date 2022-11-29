BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People have the opportunity to impact someone’s life through Giving Tuesday.

The event is always the Tuesday after Black Friday, where millions of people come together to celebrate generosity and share kindness.

Last year, 35 million people found a way to give back to a local charity or nonprofit, totaling to $2.7 billion in giving. The day started in 2012 as an idea to encourage people to give has become a year-round global day of generosity.

Alabama is ranked fourth in giving back nationwide based on a study done by Wallethub, and there are several organizations that you can give back to.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama and the Junior League of Birmingham are two organizations that meet the community’s needs.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama said they have seen more people turn to the food bank this year due to inflation. So they’re meeting that need by providing holiday food boxes for those in need.

The Junior League of Birmingham is partnering with 29 community partnerships focusing on economic security, financial stability, safety, education and wellness.

Both organizations say they need help from the community to continue their efforts to help those in need.

“We’re so thrilled to have a partner like Wells Fargo who is going to be doubling every dollar that is donated to the food bank up to $20,000,” CEO of Community Food Bank of Central Alabama Nicole Williams said. “Dollars that help stretch our funds, so we encourage people to give.”

Martina Winston, president of the Birmingham Junior League, said if people cannot give money, they can donate supplies.

“Drop off diapers and period products to help support our diaper drive and period diaper drive,” Winston said. “You’re more than welcome to drop off Monday through Friday.”

Kikstart is another organization that helps those in need.

The organization prepares and distributes food boxes to the community every Tuesday and Thursday.

They also have a store where people can purchase items they need for little cost.

Edward Humphrey, general manager of Kikstart, said donations from the community will allow them to help more people in need.

“These food boxes are here for the community,” Humphrey said. “We have diapers; we get shoes, frozen foods, bread, and snacks every day for the community; anytime someone needs something, we are here for the community.”

CBS 42 is partnering with AmFirst Bank and the city of Birmingham to provide toys, bicycles, and new coats for distribution to children by the department of youth services for the Magic City Toy Drive.

You can help by donating to your nearest AmFirst branch, Department of Youth Services, Birmingham Police Administration Building, North, South, East, and West Birmingham Police Precincts, and all Birmingham Fire and Rescue Stations.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 9.