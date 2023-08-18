BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mothers United Against Gun Violence will be hosting its first dinner extravaganza and awards ceremony Saturday to honor mothers who have lost their loved ones to gun violence.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Birmingham City Council members, the Birmingham Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service will all be in attendance to provide support and honor mothers who have lost their children to gun violence.

Rochelle Gaston is one of the organizers. Gaston will be honored Saturday night as she recently lost her son, Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton, to gun violence.

“I sit in the same seat as these mothers, and it is a different place,” Gaston said. “I never knew I would have this connection to this magnitude where my own child’s life would be taken through an act of gun violence. Where he was at [was] a safe haven at work, serving the lives of other people.

“I am very appreciative, and I look forward to being able to share in this opportunity and hopefully be able to provide some words of empowerment to the mothers, to the other mothers that will be attending.”

The night will be complete with food, singing, praise dancing and words of encouragement from guest psalmist Kaiden Aubree and Jefferson County Commissioner Shelia Tyson, the keynote speaker for the event.

“It takes more than one initiative. It takes more than one stance,” said Angela Walker, pastor and CEO of Mothers Against Gun Violence. “So we started compiling information, pulling this event together to share love and just to pour into those moms who were affected by gun violence because I have had conversations with many of them who feel that they are alone, and they feel that they are forgotten and abandoned.

“And we wanted to make sure that that’s not the case. So this event is just to share love and to pour love upon them and to embrace them and to hear from them and let them know they are not forgotten and that they are not alone.”

The event will be held Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rhema Word Ministries.