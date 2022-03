BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 and our parent company, Nexstar Media, are highlighting efforts to end hunger in America.

Over the weekend, several local organizations came together to give out food. The Arlington West End Association and “All In Alliance” teamed up at the Crescent Cultural Community Center to provide food boxes. Volunteers came out to help put the boxes into cars that came through.

The group plans to host more food drives every second Saturday of the month.