Birmingham Greek Festival kicks off today through Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 47th Annual Birmingham Greek Festival is already in full swing.

Started in 1972, the festival features a variety of Greek food, dancing and music, all hosted by Holy Trinity + Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral, the oldest Greek Orthodox church in the city.

There is no cost to attend the festival, but there is a small fee to eat.

Over the years, the church has raised $3 million through the festival that it has donated to mostly local charities and organizations.

CBS 42’s Hillary Simon caught up with Father Micah Hirschy to talk more about the festival and what people can expect. The festival will run through Saturday at the Southside church.

