Birmingham gets ready for 80th Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of football fans are now getting ready for the 80th Annual Magic City Classic in Birmingham.

The Classic, which has traditionally set the stage for Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University as one of the best HBCU football rivalries in the country, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Legion Field.

The day before kickoff, CBS 42’s Art Franklin talked with city leaders about the importance of the game, such as Magic City Classic CEO Perry King.

Franklin also spoke with Montel Morton, president of the Birmingham Park Board Commissioners, about what the Classic has meant to Birmingham over the years.

Ron Sellers, deputy chief of the Birmingham Police Department, also discussed what security measures would be taken to keep fans safe during the Classic.

On a different note, Art Franklin caught up with Gene Hallman, president and CEO of the Bruno Event Team, to discuss the city’s chances of hosting the resurrected United States Football League’s upcoming season this spring.

An estimated 67,000 people are expected to attend the game Saturday.