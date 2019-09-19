Birmingham gas prices rising following Saudi Arabian air strike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gas prices are rising around central Alabama following the recent air strike on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, but the increases may not last long.

According to AAA spokesperson Clay Ingram, the current statewide average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline is nine cents higher than it was last week. Some stations have increased the price by more than 10 cents. But Ingram doesn’t expect the increase to last long.

“I think this is a short-term situation,” he said. “We may see some higher pump prices for the next few weeks. But we know over half the damage caused in Saudi Arabia has already been repaired and they’re back functioning again. The remainder of the damage may take a few weeks.”

Despite the increases, Ingram says Alabama’s prices are still about 30 cents lower than they were this time last year. They still could increase while Saudi facilities undergo repairs, but he expects them to drop back to normal fall rates once the repairs are complete.

“I don’t think we’ll see more probably than five or ten cents a gallon most likely in the coming weeks,” Ingram said. “And then once everything returns to normal in Saudi Arabia and the market comes down a little bit, I think we’ll see our pump prices continue to move downward as they were before this event.”

He says the outlook remains good for gas prices for the rest of the year.

“Our demand tapers off this time of year, and typically our prices do the same,” he said. “And I think once we get beyond this Saudi Arabia situation, we’ll see them start declining and might see a pretty good drop once things get back to normal. And I think by the end of the year, we’ll see some pretty low gas prices again.”