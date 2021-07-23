‘Birmingham Freedom Fest’ set to go virtual this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Freedom Festival is set to go virtual this weekend.

This year’s festival will kick off on Friday at 7 p.m. with special performances by Halo Wheeler, Spex Da Great, and Sam Ervin. The festivities will continue on Saturday at 3 p.m. with more musical performances and empowerment panels.

The Freedom Festival will also host empowerment panels that will feature speakers such as the honorable Mayor Randall Woodfin; Marcia L. Fudge, United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Bakari Sellers, CNN Political Commentator, and many more.









Musical performances on the virtual main stage from The Party Rockers, Kristen Glover, Brian Voice Porter Hawkins, Translee, Victoria Jones, and our headliner, 5X Stellar Award-winning artist, Pastor Mike Jr.











The public are encourage to watch all of the Freedom Fest action on their YouTube page.