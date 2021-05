BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pi Upsilon Sigma fraternity and the Birmingham Police Department teamed up Saturday to buy-back guns in an effort to make the community safer.

Pi Upsilon Sigma reports that their efforts yielded a total of 38 guns. The fraternity says that this event may not solve gun violence in Birmingham, but that it will make a difference.

Pi Upsilon Sigma says that they live, play and work in safer communities from the success of their buy-back.