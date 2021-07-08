Birmingham food bank helping Shelby County storm victims, expects to serve 700 families

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is utilizing its mobile food bank program and handing out boxes of food today for people affected by the storms that swept through Shelby County in March.

The storms damaged dozens of homes, leaving many people in need of assistance. Today, staff from the food bank are distributing the boxes to storm victims at the Pelham Civic Complex. The mobile food pantry is the third that Community Food Bank has held this year.

“We’re very happy and very grateful that we’re able to provide it, and what we see come back from folks is just incredible thankfulness,” Brett Meredith, CEO of Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, said.

Meredith said he expected to serve about 700 households during today’s event.