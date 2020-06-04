Birmingham florists to install floral memorial at Rotary Trail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – On Friday, florists from across the Birmingham area will install a temporary floral memorial on the city’s Rotary Trail.

“We, as florists, know firsthand that flowers help to heal the soul. First, we hope this public installation helps us remember those in our community who have been victims of racism. Second, we hope it will bring the community together to reflect, be inspired, and learn from each other about how to move forward in a way that makes our city and state more just and more equal,” said Carolyn Chen, owner of Wild Things in Homewood.

The memorial will cover a significant portion of the Rotary Trail entrance sign downtown. All florists in the Birmingham area are invited to participate in the installation, which will start at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Rotary Trail. It will be in place through the weekend and removed on Monday.

