BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones remain hospitalized after being shot while inside Birmingham Fire Station 9 on Wednesday.

Melton remains in critical condition while Jones is in serious but stable condition. Their colleagues have returned to the call of duty, supporting each other in the aftershocks of the shooting.

”You see a lot of firefighters, men and women will come up to one another and we will hug because we understand the next call may be that call,” Captain Orlando Reynolds said.

For Battalion Chief William Lipscomb, the shooting of two of his own is the call he never expected to get.

”That was the call that I got from [Birmingham Fire Department] Chief Moon that I did not want to get, that two of my brothers were down,” Chief Lipscomb said.

While shooting injuries are rare for firefighters, facing danger is not and hovers over every shift like a dark cloud.

In response, the department launched a peer support team in 2017 in hopes of helping firefighters handle anxiety and stress in the workforce. Lipscomb and Reynolds say it’s important that every firefighter knows that no matter what they’re facing, they are not alone.

“There’s help out there. There is personnel out there if you want someone to talk to,” Lipscomb said. “If you need someone to talk to, you can call someone.”

”An association like that with your fellow peers and talk to [that can] understand what you are feeling and saying it’s very important with something like this,” Reynolds said.

Lipscomb says the 12-member team has been listening and comforting a department shaken by tragedy.

”It’s nothing in the book that can teach you how to prepare for what happened yesterday,” Lipscomb said. “There’s nothing in the book that will prepare you and teach you for some of the instances you will see in our profession.”

For Captain Reynolds, the peer team offers help to those who typically serve others.

”Sometimes we get forgotten about,” Reynolds said. “We are the ones that are responding to your emergencies and we don’t have anyone to respond to our emergencies. So, the peer group functions as that.”

The Peer Support team is available twenty-four hours a day and seven days a week. Their phone number is 844-525-FIRE (3473) and help is also available online at FireStrong.org.