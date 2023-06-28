BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A dangerous heat wave across the South is taking a toll on central Alabama, especially on firefighters.

For Birmingham Fire and Rescue, it’s been a very busy week. They’ve been slammed with heat-related calls, and now they’re preparing for a hectic holiday weekend.

“One of the things that we try to tell our citizens is to try to stay out of this heat during the hottest parts of the day which is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. [Wear] lightweight, light-colored clothing instead of dark clothing,” Lt. Catina Williams with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said.

Williams added that all the caffeine and alcohol over the Fourth of July weekend can dehydrate you faster, and that could turn into a potentially life-threatening heat stroke.

“Early on, you can see things like cramping muscles, and that may be a sign that you’ve lost a lot of fluid and salt through sweat,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said. “Then, the next thing we worry about is heat exhaustion where people can start feeling poorly because they get too hot, they lose fluids, they have symptoms like nausea and vomiting, dizziness.”

Stubblefield said if you see someone getting overheated, immediately get them to a cool place and get them some water and ice packs. If that doesn’t work, call 911. Young children, the elderly and anyone with underlying conditions are especially vulnerable.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue said the trick to handling this extreme weather is a matter of being prepared and being well-hydrated, which they do before their shift starts.

“It gets hard, sometimes it does, but we have to remind ourselves that we are in a job where we have to take care of the citizens just like we have to take care of ourselves,” Williams said.