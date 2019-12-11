BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham firefighters are battling a house fire on Norwood Blvd and 35th North Tuesday night.
Three firefighters have been transported to a local hospital after being injured by the roof collapsing, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Batallion Chief Sebastian Carillo said. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.
The house was under construction at the time of the fire. A cause of the fire jas not yet been determined.
This comes as snow and winter weather is expected to fall in the area.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Birmingham pastor calling on community to help decrease crime in neighborhoods
- 3 Birmingham firefighters injured battling house fire on Norwood Blvd
- Fla. middle school students evacuated from bus following body spray debacle
- ‘Slave trade’ assignment at Missouri school prompts investigation
- Senate prepares for possible impeachment trial