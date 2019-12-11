3 Birmingham firefighters injured battling house fire on Norwood Blvd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham firefighters are battling a house fire on Norwood Blvd and 35th North Tuesday night.

Three firefighters have been transported to a local hospital after being injured by the roof collapsing, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Batallion Chief Sebastian Carillo said. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

JUST IN: Birmingham firefighters battle house fire on Norwood Blvd and 35th North. Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

The house was under construction at the time of the fire. A cause of the fire jas not yet been determined.

This comes as snow and winter weather is expected to fall in the area.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

