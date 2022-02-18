BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Heavy rain made for even more hazardous conditions for Birmingham Firefighters Thursday night as they were busy fighting a house fire on Powderly Avenue Southwest.

According to Battalion Chief Tobias Jones it makes visibility more challenging and even more slippery conditions as they strategize to fight it.

Jones said rain doesn’t necessarily make battling the fire any easier. He said it depends on wind and fuel involved, and whether there is enough rain to overcome that.

“It’s already a dangerous job. With the gear and the equipment we have to carry, adding rain, slick hazards on top of that, it makes it a little bit more difficult,” Jones said. “A lot of times [rain doesn’t] really have an effect. We have to go in with our hose and aggressively attack the fire.”

Officials are still working to determine if weather was the cause of the fire tonight. Neighbors say they saw lightning strike the home, but the fire department is working to figure that out now.

Jones said there were no injuries.