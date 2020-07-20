Birmingham firefighters battle multiple structure fire in Avondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire Crews battled a huge two-alarm fire in the Avondale community Sunday evening.

Around 9:45 p.m., crews responded to 3rd Avenue South and 42nd Street South. Several structures were found engulfed in flames, Birmingham Fire officials report.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue says the fire started with two structures and another caught fire as the blaze grew. Two of the structures are a total loss and the third one is severely damaged.

There are no injuries.

At this time, authorities have not found a cause of the fire.

