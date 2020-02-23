Birmingham firefighters battle blaze at Ensley auto shop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters spent several hours working to control a fire at a two-story commercial building on Avenue E Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the building located at 2018 Avenue E in Ensley around 12:39 a.m., according to Battallion Sebastian Chief Carillo with Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

When the firefighers arrived, they found heavy fire at an auto body shop. According to Carillo, the building is a total loss and the roof collapsed. Nearby structures have light smoke damage.

Crews remained on scene as of 9:30 a.m. and continued to pour water onto the top of the building.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

