BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A Birmingham fire station where two firefighters were shot in the summer reopened this morning.

Firefighter Jordan Melton (Courtesy: Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service) Firefighter Jamal Jones (Courtesy: Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service)

Station Nine in north Birmingham closed in July after firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at the station. Melton died from his injuries; Jones still continues to recover.

On Wednesday, the station reopened for the first time in five months.

Battalion Chief Clay Hendon said firefighters have worked at Station Eight while Station Nine was repainted and underwent other renovations.

Birmingham City Councilor JT Moore, who represents the district where the station is located, said having station nine reopen brings a sense of comfort back to the neighborhood.

“There are several things they do in terms of connecting with our residents,” Moore said. “They make everybody feel comfortable because of the work they do here.”

Station nine will now also pay tribute to fallen firefighter Melton.

“There is a memorial plaque in the station in the day room for all to see,” Hendon said. “We’ve also done a personal matter in the locker room that’s really for the guys.”

Additionally, the City of Birmingham has named a leadership award in Melton’s honor.

Still, there has been no arrest made in the shooting that happened in July.

“There was a lot of peace and serenity stolen in that one moment, so we want that back by having that person be brought to justice,” Moore said.