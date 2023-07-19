BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A blood drive is happening Wednesday in honor of the two firefighters shot at Fire Station 9 one week ago today. One of those firefighters, Jordan Melton, died Monday evening.

This has been a heartbreaking time for the Birmingham Fire and Rescue team, according to Lieutenant Catina Williams.

She says it was a horrible day not only for their team, but the city as a whole, and the support of the community means the world.

On July 12, police say a gunman opened fire inside station nine, shooting two firefighters.

Firefighter Jamal Jones remains hospitalized in serious condition. Rookie firefighter Jordan Melton was taken off life support on Monday.

“In my 27 year career would I have ever thought that something of that nature would have happened? No,” said Lt. Williams. “So, it will never be the same for me, as well as all of my colleagues. So again, we ask that you all keep us in your prayers, keep the families in your prayers, because this was a horrific day for us, and it will be forever etched in our minds.”

Today’s blood drive hosted by Birmingham Fire and Rescue is in honor of Melton and Jones. Lt. Williams said they are asking the community to help them give the gift of life to others.

Partnering organization Life South Community Blood Centers said this is a perfect way to show support. Blood is always needed, especially in times of crisis.

“You can’t manufacture it, you can’t make it, we have to have donators come in and donate it,” said Paige Howard, District Community Development Coordinator.

Lt. Williams said they are finding some relief in honoring Melton and Jones, adding they are a part of their family and always will be.

She said they are asking for understanding and prayers not only for them but the families affected and firefighter Jones as he continues to recover.

Howard said life south provides 80% of blood in the state of Alabama. They’re currently at a 1 day supply or less but really need a 5 day supply to meet the needs of hospitals.

“Firefighter Melton, he was just going to work and it was just a normal day, and this happens. You never know when anything can happen like this and every two seconds someone in this country needs blood. So, it’s a really major need. And it needs to be on the shelf when something happens,” said Howard.

You can go to Fire Station One today from 9 am-5 pm to show your support and make a blood donation.