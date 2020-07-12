Birmingham Fire investigating fire at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are investigating a fire at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:16 p.m. crews responded to call of a fire at the church. They arrived upon seeing heavy smoke. They are now putting out any hot spots, Birmingham Fire officials say.

At this time, authorities are investigating to find the cause of the fire. It’s not clear if the fire was started by a lightning strike. There was no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Check back for more updates.

