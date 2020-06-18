Birmingham Fire extinguishes fire near Five Points

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) -- Emantic "E.J." Bradford Jr. would've been 23 years old June 18th. His father, Emantic Bradford, still seeks justice for his sons death. "Its a hard pill to swallow, but in the end we got to band together and press the issue and get justice for all of them," says Bradford. ​

Surveillance video from The Riverchase Galleria shows the moment shoppers scatter at the sound of gun shots Thanksgiving night. Bradford is then seen running toward the gunfire, holding a licensed handgun of his own. A moment later, a responding Hoover police officer shoots and kills Bradford Jr., believing he was responsible for the mall shooting.