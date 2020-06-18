Birmingham Fire extinguishes fire near Five Points

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire crews are investigating a commercial structure fire Wednesday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at 20th Street and 15th Avenue South.
At this time, the fire is under control and no injuries were reported.
