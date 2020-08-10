BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire crews are investigating a building fire that erupted Sunday evening.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue says the call came at 6:38 p.m. on a structure fire on 13th Avenue South and Richard Arrington Boulevard South.
The fire was in multiple parts of the building and officials believe the fire is suspicious in nature as it relates to how it started. The building was abandoned and there was no one inside at the time of the blaze, authorities say.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire in under 20 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
LATEST POSTS
- Birmingham Fire crews extinguish Sunday structure fire
- Sources: Big Ten, other top conferences meeting to decide fate of 2020 college football season
- AMBER Alert canceled for 16-month-old boy in Tuscaloosa, suspect still at large
- Warren County Sheriff told: Rachael Ray’s house on fire
- Central AL Forecast: Stormy Week Ahead