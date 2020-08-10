Birmingham Fire crews extinguish Sunday structure fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire crews are investigating a building fire that erupted Sunday evening.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue says the call came at 6:38 p.m. on a structure fire on 13th Avenue South and Richard Arrington Boulevard South.

The fire was in multiple parts of the building and officials believe the fire is suspicious in nature as it relates to how it started. The building was abandoned and there was no one inside at the time of the blaze, authorities say.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in under 20 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

