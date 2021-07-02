No injuries reported after crews contain Ensley house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham fire crews contained a house fire in the Ensley neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to authorities, the Birmingham Fire Department received a call of a house fire in Ensley just after 5 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews discovered a large fire coming from a residence.

Authorities are working to find out if the residence was abandoned or if someone was not at home. No injuries have been reported.

No further information has been made available at this time.

