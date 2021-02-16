Birmingham fire crews battling house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire and Rescue crews battled a house fire in south Birmingham Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue received a call of an explosion at a home in the 1000 block of 58th Street South. BFRS personnel tells CBS 42 there is extensive damage throughout the home including smoke and water damage.

While firefighters were battling the blaze, the temperature dropped. The water on the driveway started freezing and firefighters started sliding down it, officials say.

Each of the three people inside of the home was able to get out safely. The call initially came in as a house fire with a note of an explosion, Batallion Chief William Lipscomb said. However, after further investigation, there were no signs of an explosion.

At this time, Birmingham Fire and Rescue is trying to gain control of the fire.