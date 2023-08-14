BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire Chief Cory Moon spoke with CBS 42’s Andrea Lindenberg a little over a month after two firefighters were shot inside Fire Station 9.

Firefighters Jamal Jones and Jordan Melton were shot inside Fire Station 9 on 27th Street North around 8:30 a.m. Melton ultimately succumbed to his injuries on July 17. Jones was released from the hospital on August 8 after spending four weeks recovering from gunshot wounds.

No one is in custody in connection with the deadly shooting and no suspect information has been released to the public. There is currently a reward of over $40,000 for information leading to the capture of the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.