Birmingham Fire Chief: One dead following car fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has died following a car fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to Captain Harrell with Birmingham Fire and Rescue, a call reporting a car fire on Old Farm Drive and Valley Crest Drive came in at approximately 4:35 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and the began efforts to remove one person from the car.

A BFR Battalion Chief told CBS 42 that one fatality has been confirmed following the car fire.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates.