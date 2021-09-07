Birmingham Fire Chief: One dead following car fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has died following a car fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to Captain Harrell with Birmingham Fire and Rescue, a call reporting a car fire on Old Farm Drive and Valley Crest Drive came in at approximately 4:35 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and the began efforts to remove one person from the car.

A BFR Battalion Chief told CBS 42 that one fatality has been confirmed following the car fire.

