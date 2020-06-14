Birmingham Fire battling structure fire on Parkway East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue is working on a structure fire in northeast Birmingham Sunday evening.
Around 5 p.m., crews responded to the 9200 block of Parkway East. At this time, firefighters are working to control the blaze. Authorities tell us this is a two-alarm fire.
Check back for updates.
