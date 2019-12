Birmingham Fire and Rescue at the scene of a house fire on 50th Street. Courtesy: Sebastian Carillo/Birmingham Fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – One person is hurt after a fire broke out at a structure.

Birmingham Fire battalion chief Sebastian Carillo says it happened on 50th street late Friday night.

We’re told a person was pulled from the structure with serious burns and was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.

We’re told the cause of the blaze is unattended cooking.