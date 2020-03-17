Birmingham Fire and Rescue investigating Ensley house fire on 27th Street

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Birmingham Fire and Rescue tells CBS 42 that the burning structure is an occupied house.

No one was at home when the fire started and no one was reported to be injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

—

Original story: CBS 42 is on the scene of a house fire located on the 1700 block of 27th Street in Ensley.

We are working to gather more information at this time.

Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS