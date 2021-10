BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews with Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a hazmat situation at the 5200 block of East Lake Boulevard near the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport Saturday evening.

Chief Jackie Hicks said that a 500 gallon propane tank was leaking at a business at the location. A building behind the tank was evacuated. Hicks said that BFRS crews were going to deploy a drone to assess the hazard.

Hicks also said that the airport was not affected by the leak.