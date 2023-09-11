BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service welcomed 63 new fire recruits as a part of the 2023-03 recruit class.

As this new recruit class is brought in, BFRS states they have filled the 707 budgeted positions. The entire recruit academy takes approximately five and a half months to complete.

(Photo courtesy of Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service).

BFRS has hired 301 new personnel in the last three years and today adds an additional 63 new recruits, bringing the total to 364. They have also recently promoted 32 new sergeants, and 12 firefighters completed the Advanced EMT course taught by BFRS.