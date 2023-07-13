BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service has set up a GoFundMe for two firefighters who were seriously injured during a shooting Wednesday.

Nina Taylor with BFRS is the organizer for the campaign. The funds raised in the donation will support the recovery care of Jamal Jones and Jordan Melton, who are still in serious and critical condition respectively.

“In this one day, our lives were riveted but never as much as the two brothers that suffered at the hands of an unknown shooter. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of our brothers and we are hoping for a seedy recovery,” the statement for the fundraiser reads.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.