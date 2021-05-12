Birmingham Fire and Rescue organizes birthday parade for 104-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham resident Ora Mae Parker celebrated her 104th birthday Wednesday with a special visit from Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.

BFRS Engine 21, along with Engines 15 and 7, have frequently visited Parker in the past to give assistance, and she was such a delight the firefighters sometimes came to visit her just to talk.

When the crew at Fire Station 21 was told by family members of Parker that she was turning, they organized a birthday parade and gave her two dozen roses along with a custom made Station 21 blanket.

Birmingham City Council member Crystal Smitherman also presented Parker with a proclamation from the city of Birmingham for her outstanding service to the community.