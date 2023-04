BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service has launched “We Are BFRS,” which is their Spring 2023 recruitment campaign.

Applications to become a firefighter are now open from April 2 until May 6. The testing dates will be on May 18 and May 20. Throughout the month, stories will be told from the men and women of the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service about why they chose a career in the fire service.

If you are interested in joining, you can complete the application here.