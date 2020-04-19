Birmingham Fire and Rescue investigating house fire on Pike Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue are investigating a house fire in the 2600 block of Pike Road.
Around 7:10 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire where a man and woman were still home.
They were able to get out of the house however, the man suffered minor injuries and the woman suffered major injuries. They were both transported to the hospital.
The woman is in critical condition, according to Battalion Chief Sebastian Carillo.
At this time, authorities have not stated the cause of the fire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
