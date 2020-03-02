Person injured, pet dies in Walnut Avenue house fire; Birmingham fire investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (6:30 a.m.): Birmingham Fire and Rescue report that they received a call at 5:35 a.m. of a structure fire on Walnut Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters rescued one victim from the house. The victim is being treated at a local hospital and it is believed that he has minor injuries.

The house fire is under control and the investigation has begun.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue also report that there was a pet inside the home at the time of the fire, but it died.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo states the fire detectors within the home were not working.

—

CBS 42 is on the scene of a house fire located on the 4100 block of Walnut Avenue. We are working to gather more information at this time.

Check back for updates.

