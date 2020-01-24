Birmingham fined $25,000 over panels around Confederate monument

by: Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Birmingham faces a $25,000 fine for obstructing the view of a Confederate monument.

Circuit Judge Marshell Jackson Hatcher last week imposed the $25,000 fine that had been ordered by the state’s high court. Justices in November ruled that Birmingham violated a state law protecting historic monuments.

Justices directed the circuit judge to fine the city $25,000. Alabama sued Birmingham in 2017 after municipal officials erected a wooden box obscuring the inscriptions on a 52-foot-tall obelisk honoring Confederate veterans. 

