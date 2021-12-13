Birmingham family’s connection to deadly tornado outbreak: How you can help with relief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – One Birmingham family is lucky relatives are alive after a tornado ripped through their Kentucky neighborhood this weekend.

Amy and Todd Stein are from Mayfield, Kentucky – one of the hardest hit spots by the deadly tornado outbreak. They no longer have their hometown, the church where they were married and most of Amy’s family’s homes, but they are confident community pride will build Mayfield back.

“it’s just total devastation,” Amy said. “I guess I thought I knew what was going to happen there, but I had no idea it could be this bad.”

The couple drove back to Mayfield this weekend to get their family to safety and salvage whatever they could, but there’s not much left.

Everyone from Todd and Amy’s families is safe after the outbreak, but seeing the devastation is hard for them still, seeing their hometown ripped down to rubble.

“It looks like a bunch of bombs went off in the little town of Mayfield,” Todd said. “There’s hardly any buildings standing and the ones that are standing have just been crumbled.”

Amy lost her grandmother, aunt and uncle and cousin’s homes all at once.

“The place where I was raised and grew up, it’s just, there’s nothing left but piles of bricks and wood and that just happened in a minute, in an instant,” Amy said. “It was a great thing to grow up across the street from your grandma and next door to your aunt and uncle and cousins, but when the tornado hits that one place, everything goes at once.”

It may have been gone in an instant, but Amy and Todd say community pride is what will bring Mayfield back again one day.

“They’ll rebuild,” Todd said. “It’s going to take them a long time, but I have no doubt that town will rebuild itself.”

This storm was so strong that the Stiens said someone found one of their family Christmas cards from 10 years ago almost two hours away from Mayfield.

So many people were impacted by these tornadoes.

Right now, the Red Cross needs you to help with recovery efforts. Teams are helping with damage assessment working to get financial assistance into people’s hands faster.

The biggest thing the Red Cross said you can do to help right now is to donate blood.

“We’ve already distributed over 200 blood products to people in those areas that were hit the hardest,” Red Cross spokesperson Annette Rowland said. “We were already in a blood shortage prior to the tornado outbreak and now that worry is still there.”

You can donate and book an appointment to donate blood through the Red Cross.

Amy said you can help Mayfield through a tornado relief fund through Independence Bank:

Mayfield Graves C. Tornado Relief Fund

P.O. Box 9

Fancy Farm, KY 42039