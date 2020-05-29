Birmingham extends face mask ordinance through June 12

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Those living in Birmingham will continue to be required wearing a face mask in public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a special called meeting Friday morning, the council unanimously approved extending its face mask ordinance through June 12. The ordinance has been in effect for several weeks and requires citizens in the city to wear face masks in public.

Earlier this week, Mayor Randall Woodfin initially said he was willing to let the ordinance expire at the end of the week, but the council reconsidered it after a spike in coronavirus cases across the area. As of Friday, there were 1,715 confirmed cases of the virus in Jefferson County that had been recorded since the start of the pandemic. The county recently reached over 100 deaths connected to the virus.

