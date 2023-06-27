BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall Woodfin announced that there will be a Birmingham-themed version of the classic family board game Monopoly coming to stores.

Woodfin stated during a press conference Tuesday that MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition will be released in March 2024, complete with the city’s iconic landmarks and businesses. This will be Alabama’s first Monopoly city to be featured for its own edition.

To make sure they cover all the important landmarks, Top Trumps USA is seeking the city of Birmingham’s help, encouraging the public to email their Birmingham-themed board suggestions to Birmingham@toptrumps.com by August 21.

The Birmingham edition of the board game will debut under licensing from Hasbro and will be available in stores and online at retail partners, including CVS, Amazon and more.