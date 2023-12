IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham East VA Clinic will hold its first annual car and motorcycle show Friday.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, “Vets and Vehicles” will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Irondale Veterans Clinic.

Those who would like to register a car or motorcycle for showing are asked to call BVAHCS Peer Support Specialist Steve Gilbert at 205-615-4848. You can also contact Gilbert to receive more information.